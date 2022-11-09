Donatos Pizza opens in Avondale Estates

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Donatos Pizza is now open in Avondale Estates. The franchise owner, Oliver Restaurant Group, celebrated the grand opening of the restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The restaurant is located at 29 S. Avondale Plaza, next to Santo Cantina and Cocina.

Donatos also opened a new location in Toco Hills on Oct. 11 at 2884B North Druid Hills Road.

Donatos is a fast-casual pizza franchise known for its Edge to Edge toppings. The new restaurants in Avondale and Toco Hills will be owned and operated by franchise partner Oliver Restaurant Group LLC, according to a press release.

“Atlanta is a great place to share our premium pizza made by franchise partners looking for a great investment and aligning with a brand that is focused on strong connections in the local communities it serves,” said Jeff Baldwin, vice president of development and franchising for Donatos. “There is tremendous opportunity for success here as we know that our Edge to Edge® abundantly topped pizzas will be well received by the local residents.”

Donatos currently has over 425 locations across over half of the United States, including over 170 traditional Donatos restaurants, and its products are served in nine sports and entertainment venues and one REEF Kitchen.

“Our brand is excited about this opportunity to make an impact in the Atlanta community starting with two locations and then continuing to grow,” said Kevin King, president of Donatos. “We can’t wait to put Our Promise to ‘serve the best pizza and make your day better’ into action.”

