Early voting for runoff election begins on Nov. 23
DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County voters will be able to cast ballots early in the runoff election at various times beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Dec. 2.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker face off in the Dec. 6 runoff.
Individuals voting in person must bring a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card.
Here is DeKalb County’s plan for early voting, with important points bolded by Decaturish:
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) announced an additional day of advance voting for the Dec. 6 General Election Runoff following an order by Fulton County Superior Court. The order clears the way for counties to offer voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Voters may cast their ballots in person only at the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Office on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Note: DeKalb VRE is located at 4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300 Decatur, Ga 30032
DeKalb County voters may now vote on Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at one of the following locations:
— Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30333
— DeKalb VRE, 4380 Memorial Drive Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032 (2 locations)
— Gallery at South DeKalb (South DeKalb Mall), 2845 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034
Beginning Sunday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Dec. 2, all 17 advance voting locations will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., as previously publicized.
Note: Here are the locations …
Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain, Ga 30088
Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office
4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300
Decatur, Ga 30032
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30317
North Dekalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr
Chamblee, Ga 30341
Briarwood Recreation
2235 Briarwood Way Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30329
Gallery At South Dekalb (S. Dekalb Mall)
2801 Candler Rd
Decatur, Ga 30034
Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club
2994 Turner Hill Rd
Stonecrest, Ga 30038
County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294
Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker, Ga 30084
Dunwoody Library
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, Ga 30338
Wesley Chapel Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur, Ga 30034
Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta, Ga 30322
Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Rd SW
Stone Mountain, GA 30088
Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road
Decatur, Ga. 30034
Clarkston Library
951 N Indian Creek
Clarkston, Ga. 30321
During the advance voting period, registered voters can vote at any of the DeKalb County advance voting locations. Voters are reminded that drop boxes are available at select advance voting locations and are accessible during operating hours only.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 28. To request an absentee ballot, click here.
Georgia law now requires voters to provide either a Georgia Driver’s License or Georgia ID Card number or a copy of another form of ID with an absentee ballot application. If someone does not have an acceptable ID, they can get one for free from the VRE office or the Department of Driver Services. Click here for more information about Georgia’s ID requirements.
Absentee ballots be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Dec. 6. DeKalb VRE encourages voters to mail their ballots back at least a week before election day. For more information about absentee ballots, visit the Secretary of State’s page.
Ballots should be mailed to: Board of Registrars, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032.zo
Drop boxes are open during advance voting hours between Nov. 27 to Dec. 2 at the following locations:
– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338
– DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300, Decatur, GA 30032
– Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034
– Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club, 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, Ga 30038
– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084
After the close of advance voting, voters can still deliver their ballot by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office during our business hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
To see the composite sample ballot, click here.
For more information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com or call 404-298-4020.
Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.
