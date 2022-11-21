Early voting for runoff election begins on Nov. 23

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County voters will be able to cast ballots early in the runoff election at various times beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Dec. 2.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker face off in the Dec. 6 runoff.

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.

Individuals voting in person must bring a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card.

Here is DeKalb County’s plan for early voting, with important points bolded by Decaturish:

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) announced an additional day of advance voting for the Dec. 6 General Election Runoff following an order by Fulton County Superior Court. The order clears the way for counties to offer voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Voters may cast their ballots in person only at the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Office on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Note: DeKalb VRE is located at 4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300 Decatur, Ga 30032 DeKalb County voters may now vote on Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at one of the following locations: — Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30333 — DeKalb VRE, 4380 Memorial Drive Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032 (2 locations) — Gallery at South DeKalb (South DeKalb Mall), 2845 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034 Beginning Sunday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Dec. 2, all 17 advance voting locations will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., as previously publicized. Note: Here are the locations … Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Road

Stone Mountain, Ga 30088 Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office

4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300

Decatur, Ga 30032 Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Drive Ne

Atlanta, Ga 30317 North Dekalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Dr

Chamblee, Ga 30341 Briarwood Recreation

2235 Briarwood Way Ne

Atlanta, Ga 30329 Gallery At South Dekalb (S. Dekalb Mall)

2801 Candler Rd

Decatur, Ga 30034 Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club

2994 Turner Hill Rd

Stonecrest, Ga 30038 County Line-Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road

Ellenwood, GA 30294 Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library

5234 Lavista Road

Tucker, Ga 30084 Dunwoody Library

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody, Ga 30338 Wesley Chapel Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road

Decatur, Ga 30034 Emory University

1599 Clifton Road

Atlanta, Ga 30322 Wade Walker YMCA

5605 Rockbridge Rd SW

Stone Mountain, GA 30088 Beulah Missionary Baptist Church

2340 Clifton Springs Road

Decatur, Ga. 30034 Clarkston Library

951 N Indian Creek

Clarkston, Ga. 30321 During the advance voting period, registered voters can vote at any of the DeKalb County advance voting locations. Voters are reminded that drop boxes are available at select advance voting locations and are accessible during operating hours only.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 28. To request an absentee ballot, click here.

Georgia law now requires voters to provide either a Georgia Driver’s License or Georgia ID Card number or a copy of another form of ID with an absentee ballot application. If someone does not have an acceptable ID, they can get one for free from the VRE office or the Department of Driver Services. Click here for more information about Georgia’s ID requirements.

Absentee ballots be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Dec. 6. DeKalb VRE encourages voters to mail their ballots back at least a week before election day. For more information about absentee ballots, visit the Secretary of State’s page.

Ballots should be mailed to: Board of Registrars, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032.zo

Drop boxes are open during advance voting hours between Nov. 27 to Dec. 2 at the following locations:

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

– DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300, Decatur, GA 30032

– Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034

– Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club, 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, Ga 30038

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

After the close of advance voting, voters can still deliver their ballot by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office during our business hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

To see the composite sample ballot, click here.

For more information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com or call 404-298-4020.

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.

