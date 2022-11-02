Emory Conference Center Hotel undergoes multimillion-dollar renovation

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Emory Conference Center Hotel recently underwent a multimillion-dollar re-imagination, which includes a redesigned conference space with the latest advances in technology and audiovisual systems, amphitheaters, lobby, communal space, and bar, according to a press release.

The hotel features 325 newly renovated and modern guestrooms, including six executive suites, an updated fitness center, pool, and access to hiking and walking trails.

The property will reopen on Nov. 10 during an event for Emory University officials, hotel owners, meeting planners, and guests, according to a press release. The hotel features new collaborative spaces and modern amenities designed to invigorate the mind, inspire innovation and reduce stress.

The property is designed to bring the outdoors inside. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow guests to experience the outdoors from

the comfort of almost all meeting rooms in the conference facility all year.

“The property renovations are forward-looking and designed to anticipate evolving guest expectations,” said Peter Dunn, general manager of the Emory Conference Center Hotel. “In designing the enhancements, we worked closely with our customers who provided invaluable input.”

“I am proud to announce that we received the 2022 Reader’s Choice Award for the sixth time from Convention South magazine, making us one of only 30 winners in the state of Georgia,” Dunn added.

The redesign of the hotel focused on using local Atlanta designers and materials, including furniture and fabrics, to reduce the carbon footprint and improve the renovation’s construction timeline.

Along with cosmetic enhancements, the Emory Conference Center Hotel made a significant investment in audiovisual and technology upgrades to meet the demand for hybrid and in-person events. Upgrades include 10K projection systems with wireless presentation capabilities, video conferencing systems with built-in cameras for amphitheaters and meeting rooms, improved high-speed internet and more.

Apart from the conference spaces, other high-tech touches include portals and connectivity in communal break spaces, and a new house sound system throughout the North and South Towers.

“The redesigned Emory Conference Center Hotel provides organizations with a high level of return on investment. Teams are more engaged, ready to perform and reinvigorated after meeting in an environment designed to reduce stress,” said Guido Brun, director of sales and marketing at the Emory Conference Center Hotel. “Guests can access nearby nature trails for hiking, biking, jogging or just a short stroll to break up the day and re-energize themselves for creative and innovative thinking.”

The open lobby in the main Conference Center facility features Dooley’s Grounds, a specialty brewed coffee, tea, and pastries shop that gives a nod to Emory University’s unofficial mascot known for canceling classes and other mischievous behavior each spring. The coffee shop serves Dancing Goats roast coffee.

The Silverbell Pavilion features wrap-around windows. The veranda includes an indoor and outdoor fireplace and seating. Wisteria Lanes is Atlanta’s only hotel bowling alley. The retro-style venue offers six bowling lanes, a lounge, billiard tables and video gaming stations.

