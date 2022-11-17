Here’s a look at holiday events in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur will be full of holiday spirit throughout November and December with various events.

Here’s a look at the holiday events happening in the city:

– Terrific Thursdays are in full swing in the city. Customers can enjoy extra shopping days, deals and discounts throughout November and December. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks. Terrific Thursdays will be held each week and end on Dec. 22.

– The city also hides decorative Ds and octopuses in local shops in Decatur throughout the holiday season. If a customer finds the pieces of art, it’s theirs to keep — just take a pic and tag @VisitDecaturGA, @propularcreations, and the shop it was found in.

“It’s just a way to promote free art around the city,” Business Development Manager Shirley Baylis said. “The shops asked if we would bring it back.”

The activity began about five years ago. This year, Popular Creations did the cutouts of the Ds and octopuses, and local artists, ages 12 and up, did the artwork on the cutouts.

– Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 26. The city encourages the community to shop small all day at local businesses.

Santa will also be on the Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 26. Kids of all ages are invited to bring a camera and take a photo with Santa. There will also be make-and-take crafts, holiday music, hot cocoa, warm cookies and other surprises.

From 6-8 p.m., there will be a holiday PJs dance party. Dancers should wear their “holiday best” pajamas to get in the holiday groove, and be eligible to wine one of three gift cards to a shop or restaurant in Decatur.

– The tree lighting on the Square will be held on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. There will be holiday carols, hot cocoa and “snow.” At 7 p.m., Santa will flip the switch to light the tree above the east entrance of the Decatur MARTA station, near Church Street.

— On Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. there will be a second tree lighting on West Ponce de Leon Avenue on the front lawn of the First Christian Church of Decatur, 601 W. Ponce de Leon Ave.

– On Dec. 8 there will be a bonfire and marshmallow roast on the Square at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend. It will be hosted by the Decatur Business Association and supervised by the Decatur Fire Department.

– Dress up in the best version of Santa, an elf, a reindeer or a dreidel for SantaCon on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. This is event is for adults only and will feature dancing, celebration and prizes on the Decatur Square.

– The Decatur Youth Council will host a screening of the movie “Elf” on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. outside the Chapel on Sycamore, 318 Sycamore Street. There will be free popcorn while supplies last.

— First Baptist Decatur will host Christmas on Clairemont at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18. “After a couple of years in hibernation, Christmas on Clairemont is back at First Baptist Decatur with an exciting new twist, Christmas on Clairemont: Keyboards and Choir! Featuring four grand pianos and organ, our fabulous festival chorus of 100 local singers, and special guest soloists and conductors, save December 18 at 6 p.m. on your calendars today!” The concert is free to attend and there will be donations collected to support Vinnytsia Grace Church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, which has been feeding, housing and resettling refugees from eastern Ukraine. Vinnytsia is a safer area further west.

– Chabad Intown is hosting a menorah lighting on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. on the Decatur Square. Attendees can enjoy hot drinks, latkes, music and photos with Mr. Dreidel.

