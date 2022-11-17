Hodgepodge Coffeehouse closing Decatur location

Share

Decatur, GA — Hodgepodge Coffeehouse is closing its Decatur location after little more than a year in business, citing rising costs of doing business.

The coffeehouse is located at the Courtland Decatur East mixed-use development off East College Avenue. The company’s last day operating in Decatur is Nov. 23. A message to the owners of the shop was not immediately returned.

The team at Decatur will be merged with the shop’s Ormewood Park location, which will remain open.

Employees at the Decatur location confirmed the news and the company made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 17.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that we’ll be closing our Decatur location, with our last day of operation being next Wednesday,” the message says. “Rising costs over the last year have forced us to make difficult decisions, including editing down our offerings and, eventually, our hours. We were hoping this would be temporary, but as the months continue we realize we’re simply spread too thin to give the full Hodgepodge experience people have come to know and love at either location.”

The company decided to refocus on its Ormewood Park location at 720 Moreland Ave.

“Teams will be merged into one, 720 will be fully staffed, we’ll be growing our offerings again, and all of the delicious items you’ve seen HP Kitchen roll out will be available in our market soon,” the message says. “We certainly didn’t imagine that a little over a year after opening Decatur, we would be closing it, but we want to make sure Hodgepodge gets through this unprecedented time and, hopefully, we come out stronger than ever. We will miss our new customers and friends dearly and hope you stop by sometime in the next week for a final cup. Thank you for welcoming us so lovingly into your neighborhood and make sure to come see us when you’re in Ormewood Park.”

