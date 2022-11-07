MARTA hosting public meetings on Clifton Corridor transit project on Nov. 15, 17

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host two public meetings to provide updates on the Clifton Corridor Transit Initiative project. The meetings will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at North Decatur United Methodist Church, 1523 Church Street in Decatur, and virtually on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

The Clifton Corridor Transit Initiative project would connect Lindbergh Center Station to Decatur or Avondale Stations along a rapidly developing residential, institutional, and mixed-use corridor. Key destinations include Emory University, Emory University Hospital, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston campus, and Atlanta VA Medical Center, according to a press release.

MARTA hosted engagement opportunities over the summer for the community to provide feedback on 10 options for route and vehicle type. Based on the input and analysis, the alternatives have been narrowed down to three. During the meetings next week, MARTA will provide the results of the analysis and how the community can help reach a final decision.

To register for the Nov. 15 in-person meeting, click here.

The in-person meeting is accessible via MARTA bus route 36 with service from Lindbergh Center and Decatur Stations, and MARTA bus route 123 with service from Decatur Station.

To register for the Zoom meeting on Nov. 17, click here. To call into the virtual meeting, dial 301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 835 3599 3231 and the passcode is 074658.

For more information, contact Bryan Hobbs at [email protected]. To request this information in another language or in an accessible format, call 404-848-4037.

