MARTA invites public to enjoy free trips on holiday-themed buses

Share

Atlanta, GA — Tis the season to ride the bus.

MARTA and Artbound, the transit authority’s art program, is inviting the public to visit “MARTA Land.”

“Throughout the month of December, there will be customer appreciation events, live music and performances, Breeze card giveaways and free rides on MARTA’s holiday-themed buses,” the announcement from MARTA says. “The season kicks off with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) ‘Season on the Square’ on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Colony Square in Atlanta. The event replaces the annual parade and features bands, street performers, and family entertainment. MARTA continues its partnership with CHOA and will unveil its holiday-themed bus at the celebration from 10 a.m. until noon.”

Here’s the full schedule of events:

Dec. 4 – 31 Customers can enjoy free rides on the MARTA holiday buses. Be on the lookout for one in your neighborhood! Dec. 6 – 14 Customer appreciation celebrations with music from the Tinseltone Carolers, hot chocolate, a holiday photo booth, and giveaways from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the following locations: Tuesday, Dec. 6 West End Station Wednesday, Dec. 7 Indian Creek Station Thursday, Dec. 8 Lindbergh Center Station Monday, Dec. 12 H.E. Holmes Station Tuesday, Dec. 13 Doraville Station Wednesday, Dec. 14 Five Points Station True Colors Theatre presents a special holiday performance by India Tyree (click here) and Maiesha McQueen (click here) Monday, Dec. 19 Clayton County Justice Center Transit Hub Wednesday, Dec. 21 Airport Station Dec. 19 – 21 MARTA elves will journey across our service area spreading holiday cheer and gifting 500 Breeze cards to bus riders. To view MARTA’s holiday service schedule visit MARTA (itsmarta.com).

Here’s a flyer for the event:

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.