McNair High School in DeKalb is the district’s 2nd S.A.F.E. Center

Atlanta, GA — Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School is is the DeKalb County School District’s second Student and Family Engagement (S.A.F.E.) center.

Like Cross Keys High, McNair will provide wraparound services to students through community partnerships.

“The center provides family support services, including a food and clothes pantry, wellness checks, and family support groups,” a press release from the school district says. “The center also offers mental and emotional health counseling, discipline support through restorative practices, substance abuse and drug prevention services, mentorship programs, and life skills groups for student growth.”

School district officials and their community partners held a ribbon cutting on Nov. 2.

The district credits the idea to current interim superintendent Vasanne Tinsley for coming up with the idea when she worked as the district’s Deputy Superintendent of Student Support and Intervention.

“We’ve always had partners to come into the schools and pour into our students, but to have a dedicated space, a safe space, for students and families to receive the resources that can help them be successful is phenomenal,” Tinsley said in the press release from the district. “This is something that has been needed for a long time. I’m excited about all the great things that will come from this partnership for this community.”

Partner organizations include 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, The Atlanta Community Food Bank, Amerigroup, CareSource, Pathways Transition Program, Clark Atlanta University, DeKalb County Community Policing Unit, Georgia State University, Learn4Life, New Life Church, The Scholarship Academy, The Sisterhood Project, and State Farm, which provided the furniture, the press release says.

McNair High students painted some of the artwork in the center. The press release says before the official opening, 52 students had used the center, 450 families had used the food pantry and 19 students received mental health services from Pathways.

School Board member Deirdre Pierce represents the McNair Cluster and said it will be a good addition to the community.

“I am a former McNair parent, so I’m very excited. I have lived in this community for 48 years, and we have stayed the course here on Bouldercrest Road,” Pierce said. “I’m excited about what is coming to Bouldercrest to enhance what’s already here.”

