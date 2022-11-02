Share

DeKalb County, GA — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm election. Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Local DeKalb County races on the ballot are the DeKalb Board of Commissioners Districts 2, 3, and 7, as well as the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

Statewide races on the ballot are governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance, state school superintendent, and commissioner of labor.

Several state legislators representing DeKalb County are also up for election, including House Districts 52 and 80-95. Senate Districts 10, 40-44 and 55 will be on the ballot as well.

Georgia United States House Districts 4 and 5 and one U.S. Senate will be on the ballot.

To see the composite sample ballot, click here.

If any races head to a runoff election, Dec. 6 is Election Day for the runoff races.

Provisional ballots have changed due to Senate Bill 202 that changed Georgia’s voting laws. If a voter tries to vote at a different precinct other than their assigned polling place, their vote will not count unless it is after 5 p.m. on Election Day. Voters should double-check their precinct before going to the polls.

Absentee ballots can be mailed to the Board of Registrars or dropped off at a drop box locations during early voting. To view the list of drop box locations, visit the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections website and click on the “absentee information” tab.

Early voting ends on Friday, Nov. 4. To view the list of early voting precincts, visit the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections website and click on the “Early Voting is Available in DeKalb County” tab.

After early voting ends, absentee ballots can still be delivered by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can check their ballots and precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.