(PHOTOS) 20th annual Decatur Wine Festival

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Big crowds came out to the Decatur Square to sample from a selection of hundreds of wines from around the world during the 20th annual Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov.5. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Decatur Arts Alliance.
LaToya, Renee, Trina, Shay and Elle stop for a photo during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People had the opportunity to taste hundreds of wines during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Lillian Chen and Derek Jang hold some of the selections they were pouring during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eric Gronberg from Georgia Crown Distributing Company pours for visitors during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stephanie Carmon laughs as she gets a sample during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shelby Potz tastes a sample while her sister Carly looks on during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Visitors sit on the bandstand steps during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brad Cochran from United Distributors and volunteer Michael Reid, in green, pour for visitors during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Michael Reid fills a glass for Joaquin Ruiz during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Desmond and Delicia Johnson wait in line for a sample during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joe Stinson dances during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stephanie Collett, Lee Mallon, Susan P. Smith and Samantha Hughes dance during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ashanti A., center, and others dance during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Montoya H. gets her glass filled during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Ryan Springer pours for visitors during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Off-duty volunteer Wendy Cromwell wears her T-shirt from the 2015 wine festival during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Denise Cooper samples a selection during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vielka Reina holds her commemorative wine glass during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The “Wine Crew” pose for a photo during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Brian Shewchuk raises his hands in the air as people fill the Square during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Karen McLane, Simone Webster and Ryn Martin, in rear with hand raised, wait in line for a sample during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stephanie Anderson raises a glass during the Decatur Wine Festival in Downtown Decatur on Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.