(PHOTOS) 20th annual Decatur Wine Festival

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Big crowds came out to the Decatur Square to sample from a selection of hundreds of wines from around the world during the 20th annual Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov.5. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Decatur Arts Alliance.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.