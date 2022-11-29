(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates held its annual holiday tree lighting at the Town Green for the first time on Monday, Nov. 28.

Dancers from DeKalb School of the Arts performed selections from Nutcracker in a Nutshell, and the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir led the audience in a sing-along before the tree was lit and Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance.

