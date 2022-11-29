(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates held its annual holiday tree lighting at the Town Green for the first time on Monday, Nov. 28.
Dancers from DeKalb School of the Arts performed selections from Nutcracker in a Nutshell, and the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir led the audience in a sing-along before the tree was lit and Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance.
DeKalb School of the Arts dancers pose for a photo before performing selections from Nutcracker in a Nutshell during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Lillian Strange has a hot chocolate with her parents Stephen and Liberty during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb School of the Arts dancers perform a selection from Nutcracker in a Nutshell during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dancers from DeKalb School of the Arts perform during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore looks out at the crowd during the holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir performs during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir performs during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People light-up the night with their phones while Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir performs during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Callan Stabler, 9, looks up at the tree lights during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Banjo Coffee Co. Food and Beverage Director Kathryn Fitzgerald takes a customer’s order during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Boy Scouts Troop #6 serves hot chocolate and sweet treats during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children wait for the festivities to begin during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir performs during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Holland Stabler, 6, checks out the tree during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather around the tree during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates Police Chief Harry Hess helps Santa and Mrs. Claus give out candy during the holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa Claus makes an appearance during the Avondale Estates holiday tree lighting at the Town Green on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
