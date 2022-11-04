(PHOTOS) City Schools of Decatur celebrates Diwali

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur elementary school families celebrated Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on Oct. 22, according to a press release.

“Celebrated by over a billion people worldwide, and originating in India, the festival coincides with harvest and new year celebrations, celebrates new beginnings, and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness,” the press release says.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committees at the district’s elementary schools sponsored the event.

“More than 200 persons attended the event that featured fun, and festivities traditionally enjoyed during Diwali, including art and craft activities, dance and music, and free food tastings,” the press release said. “Families made and decorated Diyas (clay lamps that light up homes during Diwali) and created Rangolis (floor patterns created using chalk and colored powders). Children and parents queued up to receive henna tattoos … and danced the Garba and Dandiya, festival dance forms from the Indian state of Gujarat.”

Parent volunteers read Diwali and fall-festival-centered books provided by Brave + Kind Bookshop and DEI committee volunteers provided free Indian food tastings including samosas and mithai (traditional Indian sweets), and local baristas Divya and Deepesh served hot Chai and specialty Indian coffees, the press release says.

“As dusk set in, the idea of Diwali as a celebration of ‘light over darkness’ was realized by lighting up sparklers around centrally placed firepits,” the press release says. “Organizers plan to make this event an annual gathering that highlights the diversity and inclusivity of CSD and the broader Decatur community.”

Oakhurst Elementary hosted this year’s event.

“The joy and beauty of Oakhurst and CSD rests in its loving embrace of all cultures. It is my hope as an educational leader in this space to foster a love and understanding of our global citizenry,” Oakhurst Elementary Principal Jennifer Young said. “This celebration of Diwali and the light reminds us to shine always.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.