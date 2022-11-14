(PHOTOS) ‘WildWoods: AGLOW’ at Fernbank

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — “WildWoods: AGLOW” officially opens at the 10-acre natural habitat behind Fernbank Museum on Nov. 17.

According to the museum, transformative illuminations, large-scale projections and original music compositions will beckon guests into a nighttime wonderland of biodiversity.

“Inspired by native flora and fauna –and unlike anything else in Atlanta –this multi-sensory experience reveals the wonder of nature through a range of glowing, interactive and panoramic scenes across five distinct zones.

“We are always exploring exciting ways to engage audiences with science and nature while tickling the imagination through innovative and fun programming,” said Fernbank President and CEO, Jennifer Grant Warner.

“WildWoods: AGLOW” is a limited-run nighttime experience for visitors of all ages and abilities, offered on select evenings Nov. 17, 2022 –March 5, 2023. Attendance will be available only to guests ages 21 and older on evenings that coincide with Fernbank After Dark: Dec. 9, 2022; Jan. 13, 2023, Feb. 10, 2023. Availability, times, and prices vary by date with special discounts for Fernbank Members. Tickets range from $20.95-$39.95 and are available at FernbankMuseum.org/AGLOW.

