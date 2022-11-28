Portion of Catherine Street will be shut down for ‘Wonder Years’ filming on Nov. 29

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Filming for the second season of “The Wonder Years” will require closing Catherine Street to through-traffic on Nov. 29, according to an announcement from DeKalb County.

“Catherine Street, between 1368 and 1420 Catherine Street, will be closed to through-traffic from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 to facilitate television filming at 1380 Catherine Street,” the announcement from the county says.

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Samantha Keener, key assistant location manager, at 845-214-4285.”

The reboot of “The Wonder Years” has filmed all over Atlanta, including in DeKalb County.

The location manager says the filming is for exterior shots used on the show.