Reminder: Today is Election Day for the midterm elections

Reminder: Today is Election Day for the midterm electionsChloe Armstead Evans voted in the Georgia primary election at Avondale Estates City Hall on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — Today, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm election. Polls are open until 7 p.m.
Absentee ballots can still be delivered by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can check their ballots and precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
Voters must vote at their assigned precinct this year. To find your polling place, click here. Provisional ballots have changed due to Senate Bill 202 that changed Georgia’s voting laws. If a voter tries to vote at a different precinct other than their assigned polling place, their vote will not count unless it is after 5 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.
Individuals must be 18 or older, and registered to vote to cast their ballot in the midterm election.
Georgia law requires photo identification when voting, either in person or absentee. Voters will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:
– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)
– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired
– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state
– Valid U.S. passport ID
– Valid U.S. military photo ID
– Valid tribal photo ID
Here are a few tips for voters from the DeKalb VRE:
Know Before You Go
Make sure you are registered to vote and your registration is up to date and active.
– Be sure to have proper identification for in-person or absentee voting.
– Mark your calendar to remember when early voting begins and ends.
– Know your voting location before you head to cast your ballot.
– Reminder! Voters can cast ballots at any advance voting location but must go to their assigned precinct in Election Day.
Local DeKalb County races on the ballot are the DeKalb Board of Commissioners Districts 2, 3, and 7, as well as the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.
Statewide races on the ballot are governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance, state school superintendent, and commissioner of labor.
Several state legislators representing DeKalb County are also up for election, including House Districts 52 and 80-95. Senate Districts 10, 40-44 and 55 will be on the ballot as well.
Georgia United States House Districts 4 and 5 and one U.S. Senate will be on the ballot.
To see the composite sample ballot, click here.
If any races head to a runoff election, Dec. 6 is Election Day for the runoff races.
