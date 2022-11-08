Reminder: Today is Election Day for the midterm elections

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Today, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm election. Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots can still be delivered by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can check their ballots and precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Voters must vote at their assigned precinct this year. To find your polling place, click here. Provisional ballots have changed due to Senate Bill 202 that changed Georgia’s voting laws. If a voter tries to vote at a different precinct other than their assigned polling place, their vote will not count unless it is after 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.