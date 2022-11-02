Report of shot fired near Decatur Square leads to cocaine arrest

Share

Decatur, GA — A reader asked Decaturish to investigate a report of a shot fired on the Decatur Square yesterday.

Sgt. John Bender said the police department did respond to a call about a shot fired in the area, but didn’t find any evidence of a gun being fired.

“On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at approximately 1:46 pm, Decatur Police responded to the 100 block of Sycamore Street in reference to the sound of a gunshot,” Sgt. Bender said. “Officers met with witnesses who stated they heard what sounded like a single gunshot somewhere on the Decatur Square. One of the witnesses informed the officers they believed a male and female were arguing just before the noise was heard, and the male then left the area.”

Police found a man matching the description provided by witnesses in the 100 block of West Trinity Place. Police detained him and questioned him, but he denied involvement and denied firing a gun. He didn’t have a gun on him.

He did, however, have cocaine and police arrested him for that.

Police did not find any evidence of a gun being fired.

