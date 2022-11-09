Section of Council Bluff Drive will be closed Nov. 10 for Disney shoot

Share

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County will close a portion of Council Bluff Drive on Thursday and Friday for a film shoot.

The production is for the Disney original movie titled “Slumber Party.” A location manager said the shoot is for a scene involving a go-kart. The movie will be released next year.

Film crews will close Council Bluff Drive Northeast between Pine Forest Drive Northeast and Black Fox Drive Northeast from 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” the announcement from the county says. “Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Gabriel Pagan, key assistant location manager, at 770- 543-9877.”

According to Deadline, “Slumber Party” is based on a popular novel called “The Sleepover.” For more information about the film, click here.

