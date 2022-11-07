Sen. Warnock visits Clarkston ahead of Nov. 8 election

Share

Clarkston, GA — Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock visited Clarkston on Nov. 3 to remind voters to cast their ballots and encourage others to head to the polls.

“A vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children,” Warnock said. “Your vote is your voice. Your voice is your human dignity.”

Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm election. Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Provisional ballots have changed due to Senate Bill 202 which changed Georgia’s voting laws. If a voter tries to vote at a different precinct other than their assigned polling place, their vote will not count unless it is after 5 p.m. on Election Day. Voters should double-check their precinct before going to the polls.

Absentee ballots can still be delivered by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can check their ballots and precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

