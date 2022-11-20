Sen. Warnock’s legal victory clears way for Saturday early voting in DeKalb County

Sen. Warnock’s legal victory clears way for Saturday early voting in DeKalb CountySen. Raphael Warnock encourages voters to head to the polls during a campaign rally on Nov. 3, 2022 in Clarkston. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has announced its plan for Saturday voting following a legal victory by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff.
The DeKalb County Board of Elections, at its Nov. 15 meeting, approved a contingency plan for early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 should Warnock prevail.
Warnock sued the state of Georgia over the Secretary of State’s contention that early voting will not be allowed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger argues that early voting can’t begin on that day due to its proximity to state holidays: Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving.
The state holiday after Thanksgiving used to honor Robert E. Lee’s Birthday before the state removed the Confederate general’s name and changed it to simply a “state holiday,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to appeal the ruling, according to CNN, so Saturday voting may not happen if he succeeds. But DeKalb VRE is moving forward on the presumption that Saturday voting will happen until informed otherwise.
Here is DeKalb County’s plan for Nov. 26 early voting, with important points bolded by Decaturish:
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) announced an additional day of advance voting for the December 6 General Election Runoff following an order by Fulton County Superior Court. The order clears the way for counties to offer voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
DeKalb County voters may now vote on Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at one of the following locations:
— Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30333
— DeKalb VRE, 4380 Memorial Drive Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032 (2 locations)
— Gallery at South DeKalb (South DeKalb Mall), 2845 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034
Voters may still cast their ballots in person at DeKalb VRE on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Note: DeKalb VRE is located at 4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300 Decatur, Ga 30032
Beginning Sunday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Dec. 2, all 17 advance voting locations will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., as previously publicized.
Note: Here are the locations …
Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain, Ga 30088
Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **
4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300
Decatur, Ga 30032
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30317
North Dekalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr
Chamblee, Ga 30341
Briarwood Recreation **
2235 Briarwood Way Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30329
Gallery At South Dekalb (S. Dekalb Mall) **
2801 Candler Rd
Decatur, Ga 30034
Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **
2994 Turner Hill Rd
Stonecrest, Ga 30038
County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294
Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker, Ga 30084
Dunwoody Library **
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, Ga 30338
Wesley Chapel Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur, Ga 30034
Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta, Ga 30322
Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Rd SW
Stone Mountain, GA 30088
Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road
Decatur, Ga. 30034
Clarkston Library
951 N Indian Creek
Clarkston, Ga. 30321
In addition, DeKalb VRE encourages absentee voters to request their ballot right away, as the deadline is Nov. 28. Ballots can be requested at www.DeKalbVotes.com.
“Given the accelerated timeline of the runoff, we are gratified that the courts ruled in favor of voters and ensuring the greatest access possible to participate in the election,” said DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections Chair Dele Lowman Smith. “We ask voters to bring an extra helping of patience and gratitude to the polls as our staff and poll workers are working through the holiday to carry out the runoff.”
During the advance voting period, registered voters can vote at any of the DeKalb County advance voting locations. Voters are reminded that drop boxes are available at select advance voting locations and are accessible during operating hours only.
For more information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com or call 404-298-4020.
To see the county’s previous announcement about early voting, click here.
Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.