Sen. Warnock’s legal victory clears way for Saturday early voting in DeKalb County

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has announced its plan for Saturday voting following a legal victory by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff.

The DeKalb County Board of Elections, at its Nov. 15 meeting, approved a contingency plan for early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 should Warnock prevail.

Warnock sued the state of Georgia over the Secretary of State’s contention that early voting will not be allowed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger argues that early voting can’t begin on that day due to its proximity to state holidays: Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving.

The state holiday after Thanksgiving used to honor Robert E. Lee’s Birthday before the state removed the Confederate general’s name and changed it to simply a “state holiday,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to appeal the ruling, according to CNN, so Saturday voting may not happen if he succeeds. But DeKalb VRE is moving forward on the presumption that Saturday voting will happen until informed otherwise.

Here is DeKalb County’s plan for Nov. 26 early voting, with important points bolded by Decaturish:

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) announced an additional day of advance voting for the December 6 General Election Runoff following an order by Fulton County Superior Court. The order clears the way for counties to offer voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. DeKalb County voters may now vote on Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at one of the following locations: — Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30333 — DeKalb VRE, 4380 Memorial Drive Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032 (2 locations) — Gallery at South DeKalb (South DeKalb Mall), 2845 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034 Voters may still cast their ballots in person at DeKalb VRE on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Note: DeKalb VRE is located at 4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300 Decatur, Ga 30032 Beginning Sunday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Dec. 2, all 17 advance voting locations will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., as previously publicized. Note: Here are the locations … Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Road

Stone Mountain, Ga 30088 Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **

4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300

Decatur, Ga 30032 Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Drive Ne

Atlanta, Ga 30317 North Dekalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Dr

Chamblee, Ga 30341 Briarwood Recreation **

2235 Briarwood Way Ne

Atlanta, Ga 30329 Gallery At South Dekalb (S. Dekalb Mall) **

2801 Candler Rd

Decatur, Ga 30034 Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **

2994 Turner Hill Rd

Stonecrest, Ga 30038 County Line-Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road

Ellenwood, GA 30294 Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **

5234 Lavista Road

Tucker, Ga 30084 Dunwoody Library **

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody, Ga 30338 Wesley Chapel Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road

Decatur, Ga 30034 Emory University

1599 Clifton Road

Atlanta, Ga 30322 Wade Walker YMCA

5605 Rockbridge Rd SW

Stone Mountain, GA 30088 Beulah Missionary Baptist Church

2340 Clifton Springs Road

Decatur, Ga. 30034 Clarkston Library

951 N Indian Creek

Clarkston, Ga. 30321 In addition, DeKalb VRE encourages absentee voters to request their ballot right away, as the deadline is Nov. 28. Ballots can be requested at www.DeKalbVotes.com. “Given the accelerated timeline of the runoff, we are gratified that the courts ruled in favor of voters and ensuring the greatest access possible to participate in the election,” said DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections Chair Dele Lowman Smith. “We ask voters to bring an extra helping of patience and gratitude to the polls as our staff and poll workers are working through the holiday to carry out the runoff.” During the advance voting period, registered voters can vote at any of the DeKalb County advance voting locations. Voters are reminded that drop boxes are available at select advance voting locations and are accessible during operating hours only. For more information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com or call 404-298-4020.

To see the county’s previous announcement about early voting, click here.

