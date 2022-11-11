Stormwater pipe relocation project causes headaches in Kirkwood

Share

Atlanta, GA — The city of Atlanta is replacing a stormwater pipe on Warren Street, and by all accounts, it hasn’t been much fun for the residents or the contractors.

The project has resulted in the temporary closure of Hosea L. Williams Drive Northeast between Warren Street Northeast and Rogers Street Northeast and Warren Street Northeast between Hallman Street Northeast and Hosea L. Williams Drive Northeast.

Parts of Warren Street between Hosea L. Williams Drive and Hallman Street flood during large amounts of rain, Atlanta Department of Watershed Management spokesperson Todd Gleaton said.

“We are installing a new 36-inch stormwater pipe to prevent flooding here. We are starting at Hosea L. Williams Drive and working our way up Warren Street to Hallman Street, heading west on Hallman Street, then south on Saunders Street,” Gleaton said.

During the Nov. 10 Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization meeting, residents cited concerns about the noise, the routes people are taking to avoid the street, and the project’s disruption of garbage pickup and mail delivery. The contractors told KNO that they’re working as quickly as they can, but weather disruptions and supply chain issues are not helping.

The city and contractors pledged to put up better signage to direct drivers and to work with the post office and the city’s sanitation office to resolve the service issues. But the estimated completion time for the work is Jan. 31, which means residents will need to endure it for the next couple of months.

“The entire project will last until May 2023,” Gleaton said. “Hosea L. Williams Drive will be closed until January 31, 2023.”

