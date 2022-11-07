Type to search

Students injured after vehicle crashes into Ivy Preparatory Academy in Kirkwood

Kirkwood and East Lake Metro ATL

Students injured after vehicle crashes into Ivy Preparatory Academy in Kirkwood

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 7, 2022
Kirkwood. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Atlanta, GA — A vehicle crashed into Ivy Preparatory Academy for Girls at Kirkwood at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to three students.

The students were transported to Children’s Hospital at Egleston. Ivy Preparatory Academy says staff activated their emergency readiness plan and moved students to a safe location before contacting parents.

“We’ve spoken with the families of the injured students, and we’re grateful that all three are expected to make a full recovery,” said Dr. Charcia Nichols, Head of Schools at Ivy Preparatory Academy. “Our thoughts are with them and the entire Ivy Prep Community.”

A hotline is being established for families with questions, and crisis counselors are available for students, an announcement from the school says.

“The school will operate on a virtual schedule for the remainder of the week while repairs are made,” the announcement says. “In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, November 14.”

DeKalb Fire Rescue told WSB-TV that the driver was also injured.

11 Alive filed this report:

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.