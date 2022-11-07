Students injured after vehicle crashes into Ivy Preparatory Academy in Kirkwood

Share

Atlanta, GA — A vehicle crashed into Ivy Preparatory Academy for Girls at Kirkwood at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to three students.

The students were transported to Children’s Hospital at Egleston. Ivy Preparatory Academy says staff activated their emergency readiness plan and moved students to a safe location before contacting parents.

“We’ve spoken with the families of the injured students, and we’re grateful that all three are expected to make a full recovery,” said Dr. Charcia Nichols, Head of Schools at Ivy Preparatory Academy. “Our thoughts are with them and the entire Ivy Prep Community.”

A hotline is being established for families with questions, and crisis counselors are available for students, an announcement from the school says.

“The school will operate on a virtual schedule for the remainder of the week while repairs are made,” the announcement says. “In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, November 14.”

DeKalb Fire Rescue told WSB-TV that the driver was also injured.

11 Alive filed this report:

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.