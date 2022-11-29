Tesla service center replacing Whole Foods on Briarcliff Road

Share

Atlanta, GA — A new Tesla sales and service center is moving into the former Whole Foods Market at 2121 Briarcliff Road. The Whole Foods store moved to Midtown about three years ago.

The news was first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today. Tesla did not return a message from Decaturish seeking comment.

A Tesla sign has gone up on the building within the last few weeks.

Tesla operates five service centers in Georgia, including one at 1580 Church Street near Decatur. The company plans to make use of the roughly 28,000 square foot and is renovating the facility to suit its needs, according to Tomorrow’s News Today.

The DeKalb Count Department of Planning and Sustainability issued a permit for the project on May 3 for alterations to the existing structure of the property. The property owner is listed as 2121 Briarcliff LLC, and the contractor is Genoa Construction Services.

The company has other service centers in Kennesaw, Alpharetta, Savannah, and Marietta. In Kennesaw, Tesla moved into a former Babies”R”Us in 2021 on Greers Chapel Road. The Briarcliff and Kennesaw properties are owned by Blanchard, an Atlanta-based real estate firm.

More recently, Tesla has significantly reduced the company’s presence in upscale shopping centers and malls. Tesla closed its Lenox Square showroom in 2020, and it became a Ferrari retail store, ToNeTo Atlanta reported.

