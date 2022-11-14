What’s happening this week: curatorial conversation, caroling, Terrific Thursdays

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a curatorial conversation with Atlanta tattoo artist Lauren Visconti at the Carlos Museum, a night of festive caroling on the Decatur Square and Terrific Thursdays in Decatur. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Lunch and Learn: Resurgens Theatre Company

Brent Griffin is the artistic director of the Resurgens Theatre Company, located in the historic Masonic Temple building in downtown Decatur. During his presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m., Griffin will be discussing the Resurgens Theatre Company, the Masonic Lodge, and the history of the building. The Lunch and Learn will take place on the third floor of the Pythagoras Masonic Lodge building, across the street from the Historic DeKalb Courthouse. For elevator access, enter the building from Clairemont Avenue. The event is free to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring lunch to enjoy during the presentation.

AntiquiTEA at the Carlos Museum

In 2002, archaeologist Peter Kaulicke declared carved bone objects from the Peruvian Formative Period (1500-200 BCE) to be a “neglected subject” in Andean archaeology. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, rom 4-5 p.m., enjoy afternoon tea and scones in Ackerman Hall at the Carlos Museum as art history graduate student Brooke Luokkala discusses her research on a small group of carved works called ‘Chavín bones.’ As she attempted to answer the question, “What is a ‘Chavín bone’?,” her research expanded to consider a greater same of Formative Period bone works. She will discuss her efforts to gather data across a variety of collections of ancient Andean bones, the species represented, and the methods used to carve them in order to elucidate patterns in artistic practices in the ancient Andes, research undertaken with the belief that materials matter and that the artists who crafted these works were intimately familiar with the sometimes-fleshy origins of their materials and the intended forms of their skeletal products. This program will also be available via Zoom.

Curatorial Conversation with Atlanta Tattoo Artist Lauren Visconti at the Carlos Museum

As an art student, Atlanta tattooist Lauren Visconti began visiting the Carlos’s Greek and Roman galleries, where she loved to draw the drapery, anatomy, and curls of the ancient statues. Join Curator of Greek and Roman Art Ruth Allen for a conversation with Visconti about her interest in classical imagery as well as issues of personal adornment and identity. Visconti has created a limited edition set of flash inspired by motifs found on the gems in the exhibition “Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones.” Over two days, Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 1- 5 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Visconti will host a pop-up tattoo shop on level three of the Carlos Museum, adjacent to the exhibition. She will ink arm or leg tattoos from the set of gem-inspired flashes. A $50 deposit is required to hold the time slot. Prices range from $100-$250, depending on the design.

Third Wednesday Runs at Three Taverns Brewery

Join Fleet Feet Decatur every third Wednesday of the month for the Run/Walk Club at Three Taverns Brewery. This month’s run will be on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Normal two-, three- and four-mile routes from the brewery will be offered, fit for any age or fitness level. As usual, Three Taverns offers $1 off to participants of the Run/Walk.

Terrific Thursdays

Twinkling lights, cheery music, festive window displays, and family-friendly events – Decatur is filled with surprise and delight throughout the holiday season. Enjoy shopping on Terrific Thursdays, extra special shopping days in November and December. Customers will find deals, discounts and warm welcomes at independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks. Look out for in-store pop-ups, open-houses, and receptions too.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Carolin’ on the Square

Join others on the Decatur Square for a night of caroling during this holiday season. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. There will be surprise performances from local choral groups in Decatur.

Art From the Heart Artist Market Opening Party

Join Art From the Heart for an early holiday season shopping opportunity at the Art from the Heart Artist Market on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m. at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church, 2601 Henderson Mill Road NE in Atlanta. Entrance is $10 and includes hors d’oeuvres. There will also be a cash bar available. The regular art market will continue on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, where admission will be free and there will be food and drinks for sale.

Rosenfeld Park Community Meeting

This community meeting will include information on future improvements of Rosenfeld Park and Lord Park. The city will discuss the initial projects slated for the parks with an emphasis on the Rosenfeld Park tennis court renovations and will include time for questions. This meeting will be led by the Tucker Parks and Recreation Department at 7 p.m. at Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road.

Bikes and Brews

Join Decatur Active Living for monthly Bikes and Brews, formerly called the Third Friday Ride, each month on the third Friday for a slow paced, six mile ride around Decatur ending at one of the local breweries. This month’s ride will be on Friday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Campfire and Cocktails

This great evening returns to the Peach Pit at Kelley Cofer Park to continue the Tucker tradition of s’mores and more. There will be music, a fire pit and cocktails along with some fun treats. Join Tucker Parks and Recreation for this quiet evening of music and relaxation. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5-8 p.m. at the Peach Pit at Kelley Cofer Park, 4259 N Park Drive in Tucker.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium and via DCTV.

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet for a work session on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Tucker University of Government Affairs will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Tucker City Council Chambers, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will hold a zoning meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom and DCTV.

The Tucker Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet for a strategic planning session on Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oak House, 2855 Washington Street.

