What’s happening this week: Election Day, architectural walking tour, Decatur Makers anniversary

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Election Day, an architectural walking tour of Decatur hosted by the DeKalb History Center, and a celebration of Decatur Makers 10th anniversary. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Carlos Museum Reads The Aeneid

For 2,000 years, the epic tale of Aeneas’s dramatic flight from Troy, his doomed love affair with Dido, his descent into the underworld, and the bloody story behind the establishment of Rome has electrified audiences around the world. Join Celia Campbell, assistant professor in Emory’s Department of Classics, for a four-week exploration of Shadi Bartsch’s groundbreaking 2021 translation of this ancient, epic tale beginning on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 for Carlos Museum members and $150 for nonmembers. Includes the cost of the book. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 404-727-6118.

Election Day

Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local DeKalb County races on the ballot are the DeKalb Board of Commissioners Districts 2, 3, and 7, as well as the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Statewide races on the ballot are governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance, state school superintendent, and commissioner of labor. Several state legislators, as well as the U.S. House and Senate races will be on the ballot. Individuals must be 18 or older, and registered to vote to cast their ballot in the midterm election. Georgia law requires photo identification when voting, either in person or absentee. Voters will need to bring one of the following forms of identification.

Decatur Architecture Walking Tour

Join the DeKalb History Center for a Decatur Architecture Walking Tour on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at noon. Take a tour and explore the dynamic floor plans, house types, and architectural styles of some of Decatur’s historic gems and hidden treasures spanning 1830 to 1965. Designed for history lovers and architecture buffs alike, each stop will be followed up by a detailed account of the interior design, architectural elements, and associated history. Stops will include residential, commercial, and institutional buildings.

Curatorial Conversation with Master Gem Engraver Chavdar Chushev

Join Curator of Greek and Roman Art, Ruth Allen, for a conversation about the materials, tools, and techniques used by artisans in antiquity and today with master gem engraver Chavdar Chushev, who will be in residency at the Carlos this week meeting with students and conducting public programs in conjunction with the exhibition Making an Impression. Chushev will also share his own contemporary intaglio jewelry inspired by his 40-year study of the art of gemstone engraving and setting. The Carlos Museum will host the event on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Ackerman Hall.

Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden

During this six-week series, Woodlands Garden will explore the outdoors and build connections with nature and other families interested in being outside and exploring this magical world we live in. A perfect hike for little legs. This week’s Tyke Hike will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 9:30 a.m. Spots for this event must be booked ahead of time.

Brave + Kind Bookshop Presents “White Out”

Brave + Kind Bookshop will host on event with “White Out” authors Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk and Nicola Yoon on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m at Decatur High School, 310 N. McDonough Street. From the bestselling authors of “Blackout” comes another novel of Black teen love, each relationship within as unique and sparkling as Southern snowflakes.

Terrific Thursdays

Twinkling lights, cheery music, festive window displays, and family-friendly events. Decatur is filled with surprise and delight throughout the holiday season. Enjoy shopping, algorithm-free at Terrific Thursdays, extra special shopping days in November and December. Shoppers find various deals, discounts, and more, and warm welcomes at independent and local shops. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks while you get gifty. Look out for in-store pop-ups, open houses, and receptions too.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Decatur Glassblowing Ornament and Float Classes

It is prime time for glassblowing. Ornament/Float public group classes are finally here. Decatur Glassblowing is hosting classes on Thursday, Nov 10, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Classes are also available on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. The professional glassblowers will demonstrate making an item before working with attendees one-on-one to create their own piece. Participants must purchase a ticket for each piece they would like to make.

Harry Potter Trivia Night

Lights Up Entertainment will host a Harry Potter trivia night on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New Street in Decatur. Be sure to arrive a little early to grab a beer and a seat before trivia starts. Smoke and Honey will be on site with BBQ and Southern food. There is no cost to play and there will be prizes for the top three teams.

Emory Chamber Music Society Emerson Concert Series

The Chamber Music Society partners with First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta for our next Bach’s Lunch concert of its 30th anniversary season this Friday, Nov. 11 at noon at the church, located next to the High Museum, with the renowned duo of violinist Soovin Kim and pianist Gloria Chien who are master performers and recent recipients of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s Award for Extraordinary Service to Chamber Music. Music of Bartok, Prokofiev, and more will be featured. Tickets and registration is not required. The concert will also be livestreamed. All ECMSA concerts and events are free of charge, and there is free parking across the street at the 1337 Peachtree Street Lanier deck.

Brave + Kind Bookshop Presents HD Hunter

Brave + Kind Bookshop will host author HD Hunter on Friday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the book store, 722 W. College Ave. in Decatur, to discuss his book “Futureland.” Welcome to the most spectacular theme park in the world. Yet with all its attractions, Futureland has always just been home to Cam Walker, the son of the park’s famous creators. And when Futureland arrives at its latest stop, Atlanta, Cam is thrilled for what promises to be the biggest opening ever. But things aren’t quite right with the Atlanta opening. Park attractions are glitching. Kids go missing. And when his parents are blamed, Cam must find the missing kids and whoever’s trying to take down his family before it’s too late.

Rockin Shuttle: THE B-52s’ Farewell Tour

The Rockin Shuttle will pick guests up at Twain’s Brewpub, 211 E. Trinity Place in Decatur, on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. The shuttle will party its way to the Fox Theatre with hits by the B-52s. The bus will arrive at the theater around 7 p.m. and will pick guests up after the show ends and return back to Decatur. Tickets range from $25-$40.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Electronics and HME Recycling Day

The Rotary Club of Tucker and Stone Mountain will be accepting donations of gently-used Home Medical Equipment (HME) as well as electronics such as computers, laptops, game consoles, and TVs. Monetary donations are also appreciated! All donations will benefit Friends of Disabled Adults and Children in their mission to provide critical daily living aids for people with injuries and disabilities. There will be two drop off locations at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, and the Town Square Center, 3969 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

Waldorf School of Atlanta Holiday Fair

The Waldorf School of Atlanta is hostings its 34th annual holiday fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where children can enjoy a variety of activities including jump rope making, candle dipping, an obstacle course, flower hair-braiding and a puppet show. There will also be an enchantment shop, a fishpond with treasures, an artist’s market, live music and food trucks. Admission to the event is free. The school is located at 827 Kirk Road in Decatur.

Decatur Makers 10th Anniversary Celebration

Decatur Makers is celebrating their 10th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5. p.m. at Decatur Makers, 605 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. There will be informative demonstrations and hands-on projects that attendees can take home, live karaoke, delicious food, and Makers Market vendors—all in the name of collaboration, community, and creativity. Events and activities include a raffles and prizes, battery-powered ride on animals, face painting, and 3D scan printing.

Clarkston Walk With a Doc Event

The city of Clarkston is hosting a Walk With a Doc event on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m at the Clarkston First Baptist Church parking lot, 3999 Church Street. There will be a mini presentation by Dr. Heval Kelli followed by a 45-minute community walk.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Paint Love Adult Art Camp

Paint Love is hosting an adult art camp on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1-5 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur. The cost of the class is $300. The camp will help raise money for our Summer of Wonder Art Camps’ tuition costs. These adult camps are designed to nurture one’s inner artist through inspiration, space, and the necessary time to reflect. The camp will consist of a catered lunch by a local restaurant, a guided art project by one of Paint Love’s teaching artists, a restorative yoga practice, and a sound bath to close the day.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Decatur City Commission meets on Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. for a work session and 7:30 p.m. for a regular meeting at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and via Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m. at the Maloof auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and via DCTV.

The Decatur School Board meets on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave. and via Zoom.

The Decatur Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and via Zoom.

The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The Decatur Downtown Development Authority meets on Friday, Nov. 11, at 8 a.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and via Zoom.

