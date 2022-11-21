What’s happening this week: Small Business Saturday, Santa on the Square, Christmas carolers

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Small Business Saturday in Decatur, Santa Claus on the Decatur Square and the Alliance Theatre Christmas Carolers at Fernbank Museum. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Terrific Thursdays

Twinkling lights, cheery music, festive window displays, and family-friendly events – Decatur is filled with surprise and delight throughout the holiday season. Enjoy shopping on Terrific Thursdays, extra special shopping days in November and December. Customers will find deals, discounts and warm welcomes at independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks. Look out for in-store pop-ups, open houses, and receptions too.

Shop “Small” in Decatur

Get your holiday shopping done early and support Decatur’s local businesses on Small Business Saturday. There will be free gift wrapping on the Square for city of Decatur purchases. Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 26.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Santa on the Square

Kids of all ages – bring your camera and take a photo with Santa on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, join the rest of the Square for make and take crafts, holiday music, hot cocoa, warm cookies and other fun surprises.

Alliance Theatre Carolers at Fernbank Museum

On Saturday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., join cast members from the Alliance Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” as they bring some holiday cheer to Fernbank Museum through song. The cost of this event is included with general museum admission, and Fernbank members get in free.

Holiday PJs Dance Party

On Saturday, Nov. 26, 6-8 p.m. on the Decatur Square, wear your “holiday best” pajamas to get into the holiday groove at Decatur’s Holiday PJs Dance Party, and be eligible to win one of three gift cards to a Decatur shop or restaurant. The event is family-friendly and free to attend.

Atlanta Indie Bookstore Crawl and Afterparty

On Saturday, Nov. 26, as part of the Shop “Small” in Decatur event, please join Brave + Kind Bookshop and many other bookstores as they celebrate Atlanta, books, and being together again. Then, join Brave + Kind at the Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street, for an afterparty filled with swag, giveaways and fun, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Monday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St., and over Zoom.

