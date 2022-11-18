UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on Scott Boulevard

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police say a crash that occurred early Thursday morning left a woman critically injured.

She later died from her injuries.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Blackmon Drive at 6:06 a.m. A police spokesperson said they found a woman in her 40s in the road with critical injuries. She was transported to a hospital.

“Initial investigation indicates the female had darted out into traffic and was struck by a vehicle,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Our Traffic Specialist Unit is handling the investigation.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

According to the nonprofit Smart Growth America, Georgia is one of the deadliest states in the country for pedestrians. Georgia ranked No. 9, with 1,261 pedestrian deaths between 2016 and 2020.

“While the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic upended many aspects of daily life, including how people get around, one terrible, long-term trend was unchanged: the alarming increase in people being struck and killed while walking,” the Smart Growth America report says. The number of people struck and killed while walking reached yet another new high in 2020. More than 6,500 people were struck and killed while walking in 2020, an average of nearly 18 per day, and a 4.5 percent increase over 2019.”

The state recorded 322 pedestrian deaths in 2021.

