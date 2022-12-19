Avondale Estates City Commission holding public hearing on budget

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will hold a public hearing and the second reading of the 2023-2024 capital program and the 2023 operating budget.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 857 1531 1734. To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

A few highlights of the 2023 proposed operating budget include:

– The proposed 2023 budget anticipates seeing less revenue compared to 2022. In the 2022 projected budget, the city expects to receive $6.78 million in revenue. The 2023 projects the city receiving $5.289 million, although the 2023 proposed budget does reflect a balanced budget.

– A 3% cost of living adjustment is proposed for city employees, but merit raises are not included in the budget.

“The reason being is that we need to rewrite our employee policy manual,” City Manager Patrick Bryant said at the Oct. 12 city commission meeting. “Our current method of evaluating employees and assigning merit increases to them is way too subjective and varies greatly from department to department. Before we get back to doing merit raises, I think we need to standardize that process a lot more, make it equitable and fair. In lieu of that, I’ve proposed that additional 3% COLA.”

– There are a couple of placeholders in the budget for staff positions, including the finance director and finance officer, which the city is currently hiring for.

The city has established a three-year capital program for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

There are five buckets of money the city uses to direct funding toward capital projects – the Urban Redevelopment Agency, American Rescue Plan funding, special purpose local option sales tax funding, the stormwater fund, and the capital fund.

Avondale Estates received about $1.18 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The projects anticipated to use ARPA funding are repaving Laredo Drive, repaving Pine Street and replacing stormwater pipe, repaving Parry Street, as well as general repaving of roads, sidewalks and curbs.

Funding for stormwater goes toward the city’s stormwater priority projects that are identified in the stormwater master plan. The capital budget includes $1.6 million in expenses for the North Woods project, the hydrologic model, the stormwater project at Washington and Pine, Dunwick and the Kensington phase two project.

In terms of SPLOST funding, the city will receive $929,000 by the end of the year, and expects to receive another $750,000 in SPLOST revenue through its end date, which is March 2024, Bryant said. SPLOST funding can go toward public safety vehicles and equipment, public works equipment and infrastructure, and paving.

In other business, the board will consider a resolution to deny the claim for damages made by Jermarcus Wheeler.

“Mr. Wheeler alleges that he was injured in an auto accident on May 24, 2022 and that ‘upon information and belief’ City of Avondale Estates Police officers/vehicles were somehow involved in this accident, even though it occurred in unincorporated DeKalb County…,” the resolution states.

According to the resolution, the city investigated the allegation and determined that no Avondale Estates officers or vehicles were involved in the alleged incident. The investigation looked at GPS location for patrol cars, as well as incident reports for the date in question.

