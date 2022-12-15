Briarlake Forest Park ribbon cutting to be held Dec. 22

Share

Greater Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly constructed large pavilion at Briarlake Forest Park on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., a press release said.

The ceremony will be held at Briarlake Forest Park, 3330 Briarlake Road, Decatur, GA 30033.

A total of $544,733 was allocated to complete the park improvements. Contributions were partly provided through Parks Pride’s Community Building Grant, supported by The Home Depot Foundation, Commissioner Jeff Rader, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Friends of Briarlake Forest Park, and the Parks Department to complete the pavilion.

The public is invited to join county officials, parks staff, and Park Pride representatives at the ceremony.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or [email protected]

