City of Avondale Estates hires new finance director

City of Avondale Estates hires new finance directorBrittany Marmol will serve as the director of finance and administrative services for the city of Avondale Estates. Photo courtesy of Avondale Estates.
Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates has hired Brittany Marmol as the new director of finance and administrative services. She joined the city on Dec. 5.
Marmol comes to Avondale from the city of Johns Creek, where she worked for the past six years as the controller. She managed the day-to-day finances for Johns Creek, oversaw the city’s new software implementation, managed the city’s capital project programs, and managed the annual audit process, according to an announcement from Avondale Estates.
The city of Avondale Estates has been without a full-time finance director since March and had been using two consultants to handle the work in the interim.
At the Nov. 21 Avondale Estates City Commission meeting, City Manager Patrick Bryant announced that the city has found a person for the job, but did not announce who the person was at the time.
The city hired Mercer Group Associates in August to find the new finance director after two unsuccessful searches for the position.
The city commissioners agreed that’s good news for the city. During their meeting, commissioners approved an additional $30,000 for Beth Mahany, a contractor who is assisting with financial operations while the city awaits the arrival of its new finance director. Bryant said the amount was needed in case it takes a little longer to bring the new finance director up to speed.
Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.
