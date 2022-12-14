City of Avondale Estates hires new finance director

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates has hired Brittany Marmol as the new director of finance and administrative services. She joined the city on Dec. 5.

Marmol comes to Avondale from the city of Johns Creek, where she worked for the past six years as the controller. She managed the day-to-day finances for Johns Creek, oversaw the city’s new software implementation, managed the city’s capital project programs, and managed the annual audit process, according to an announcement from Avondale Estates.

Marmol began her career as an accountant at Oglethorpe University, where she is an alumna. She has a bachelor of science degree in accounting and a bachelor of arts degree in economics.