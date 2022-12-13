Congressman Johnson hosts third annual Unsung Heroes Award program

Share

DeKalb County, GA — On Sunday, December 11, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) hosted his third-annual Unsung Hero Awards at the Ours Studios in South DeKalb, a press release said.

He honored 25 leaders from DeKalb, Rockdale Gwinnett and Newton counties who go above and beyond their job descriptions to give back to their communities and assist the constituents of Georgia’s Fourth District.

“I want to thank all our award recipients from the bottom of my heart for all the great work they’ve done in our community,” Congressman Johnson said in the press release. “Each of us is equal to the other – there is no one who is above or better than the other. All our contributions, however small, are all important.”

The Unsung Heroes program was developed by Congressman Johnson and his District Outreach Director Eric Hubbard to recognize people in the community making a difference in the lives of constituents and to offer them a small token of his appreciation.

Here’s more information about the awards, from Congressman Johnson’s office:

Award Recipients

Diamond of the District Award: An individual, organization, or entity that serves the district for the greater good of humanity and goodwill.

— Mrs. Kitti Murray — Refuge Coffee in Clarkston

— Mr. Victor Johnson – CEO Veterans Community Outreach Foundation

— Mr. Jerry Gonzalez – Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials (GALEO)

— Mr. Emory Morsberger – President, The Morsberger Group

— Pastor Carla Stokes — The Kings Table, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

— Mrs. Flossie Varner — The Kings Table, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

— Ms. Kerrie Pabon — The Kings Table, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Pillars of Power Award: An individual who has served as a former elected official, appointed official, or advocate. One who has given service to a constituency or cause.

— Mr. Earnest “Coach” Williams

— Mrs. Gale Walldorff

— Mr. Jw Eady

— Ms. Zepora Roberts

— Mr. Robert L. Blackman

Community Cornerstone Award: An individual who has volunteered for an organization or cause to assist a person or community in need. A goodwill ambassador in the district for at least 5 years or more.

— Mr. Johnny Cole

— Ms. Ilene Johnson

— Mr. Arthur Crutcher

— Ms. Joyce Payne

— Ms. Jan Selman

Beacon of Light Award: An individual who has inspired or motivated others in hospitality or education. A person who’s spirit of giving has made a difference in the lives of seniors and/or the youth.

— Dr. Lonnie J. Edwards, Sr.

— Dr. Thomas Smith

— Dr. William Boone

— Ms. Paula Moreland

— Mrs. Margie Smith

Champion of the 4th Award: An individual that has championed the cause of a specific group in the district. An individual who has served or is serving in a capacity of public service. A warrior for the downtrodden.

— Mr. Muddessar Ahmad

— Mr. James Bruin, Jr.

— Mr. Andre Cooper

— Ms. Jan Costello

— Det. Latosha Prather

— Mr. Glen Williams

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.