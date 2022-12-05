Share

DeKalb County, GA — Tuesday, Dec. 6, is Election Day for the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters must vote at their assigned precinct this year. To find your polling place, click here. Provisional ballots have changed due to Senate Bill 202 that changed Georgia’s voting laws. If a voter tries to vote at a different precinct other than their assigned polling place, their vote will not count unless it is after 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can check their precinct location and the status of their absentee ballot on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Absentee drop boxes were only available during advanced voting. Voters can still deliver their ballot by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office during our business hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Dec. 6. For more information about absentee ballots, visit the Secretary of State’s page..

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.