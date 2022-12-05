Dec. 6 is Election Day for the Senate runoffThe line at the DeKalb Voter Registration and Election Office in greater Decatur extends outside in the early afternoon as people wait to cast their ballots in the Georgia Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker during the next-to-last day of advance voting on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — Tuesday, Dec. 6, is Election Day for the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters must vote at their assigned precinct this year. To find your polling place, click here. Provisional ballots have changed due to Senate Bill 202 that changed Georgia’s voting laws. If a voter tries to vote at a different precinct other than their assigned polling place, their vote will not count unless it is after 5 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can check their precinct location and the status of their absentee ballot on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
Absentee drop boxes were only available during advanced voting. Voters can still deliver their ballot by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office during our business hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Dec. 6. For more information about absentee ballots, visit the Secretary of State’s page..
Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.
Individuals must be 18 or older, and registered to vote to cast their ballot in the midterm election. Individuals voting in person must bring a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card.
Georgia law requires photo identification when voting, either in person or absentee. Voters will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:
– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)
– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired
– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state
– Valid U.S. passport ID
– Valid U.S. military photo ID
– Valid tribal photo ID
Here are a couple of tips for voters from the DeKalb VRE:
Know Before You Go
– Check your registration status at the My Voter Page. In order to vote, you must register 30 days before an election.
– Bring your identification. For more information about Georgia’s ID requirements, click here
To see the composite sample ballot, click here.
For more information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com or call 404-298-4020.
