Decatur City Commission to consider request from developers of Oakview Grocery building

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 19, for a work session at 6:45 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, as well as Zoom.

The commission will hold a dinner session as well at 6:15 p.m., which is open to the public. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the board scheduled dinner sessions to allow the commissioners to grab a bite to eat and talk socially before the business meeting, City Manager Andrea Arnold said.

The work sessions will focus on the housing trust fund policies and procedures and an update on the Decatur Land Trust. Work sessions are open to the public, but the city commission does not accept public comment during a work session.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider an application for special exceptions filed by the developers of the Oakview Grocery building.

The building, which was also once called the Art Lab, was located at 1529 Oakview Road. It has since been torn down, and construction on a small mixed-use development there is almost complete.

Mission Builders applied for rezoning in June 2017, and the plans for the project were made part of the conditional approval for the rezoning, Decatur Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill previously said.

The building will have one residential unit and one commercial unit.

Kashka Scott, a general contractor with Mission Builders, said the company expects to finish the work on the site by the end of this year, or in the first quarter of next year. Scott said the company hasn’t identified who the commercial tenant will be, but he said there’s interest in turning it into a coworking space.

Mission requested a special exception to reduce the required streetscape standards for landscape zone and sidewalk width and a special exception to increase the maximum first-floor height allowed above grade level. City staff recommended approval of the special exceptions.

In other business, the board will consider an alcoholic beverage license for The Corner Pub due to a change of ownership.

“Mr. [David] Bozeman has assumed ownership of The Corner Pub. The new ownership has assumed all business operations, including the menu items and outdoor seating that the community has come to enjoy for well over a decade,” Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill wrote in a memo. “The change in ownership application has been reviewed and approved by the Decatur Police Department. All required fees have been paid.”

The commission will also discuss the local maintenance and improvement grant recommendations, the downtown street tree maintenance program and a resolution supporting City Schools of Decatur’s senior homestead tax exemption.

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.

