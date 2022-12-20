Decatur crime reports: Tesla driver charged with hit-and-run, DUI

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police arrested the driver of a Tesla on Dec. 7 and charged her with DUI and hit-and-run.

Police responded to the 200 block of Glendale Avenue at 8:24 p.m. on Dec. 7 after being called about a crash.

“A dark in color Tesla struck a silver Subaru, which was parked along the side of the road,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver of the Tesla left the scene and was located a short distance away by officers. It was apparent to officers the driver was intoxicated and was subsequently arrested.”

The driver was identified as a 49-year-old Decatur resident and was charged with DUI, hit-and-run and failure to maintain a lane.

Here are other recent notable arrests by Decatur Police:

— Decatur Police on Nov. 21 arrested a man who has been on their radar since August.

Police said on Aug. 28 at 11:36 a.m. they responded to the 900 block of Church Street in response to a domestic dispute.

“The investigation into the incident revealed two adult females and an adult male were all on the property together and were acquaintances,” Bender said. “The adult male pushed one of the adult females out of a room. This prompted the adult female to retrieve a firearm and return to the room, pointing it at the adult male. The male then left the room and interacted with the second adult female, snatching a cellular phone she was holding before leaving the area.”

Police arrested the 28-year-old female, who is from Decatur, and obtained a warrant for the 31-year-old man, also from Decatur. Police responded to the residence again on Nov. 21 at 9:51 a.m. after being called about the man choking a woman. He fled before officers got there. Then, on Nov. 29, police returned to the residence to find the man. He resisted and attempted to flee, but was ultimately arrested. He was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and obstruction of an officer.

— Decatur Police responded to a domestic incident in the 500 block of South Columbia Drive on Nov. 21 involving a custody dispute. During the argument, the adult man got into a vehicle and left the location. The adult woman pulled out a gun and fired toward the vehicle into the ground. Police arrested the woman, a 42-year-old Atlanta resident, and charged her with discharging a firearm and making terroristic threats.

— Decatur Police responded to the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive on Dec. 11 around midnight. A blue Honda Accord was stopped at a green light.

“The officer noticed the driver of the vehicle was asleep behind the wheel,” Bender said. “Once the officer and driver spoke, it was immediately apparent the driver was heavily intoxicated.”

The driver was identified as a 32-year-old man from Dallas, Ga. He was arrested and officers found an open container of alcohol and marijuana in the vehicle. He was charged with DUI, impeding flow of traffic, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and driving with an open container.

