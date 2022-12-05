Decaturish is thisclose to meeting its fall fundraising goal

Share

Decaturish is only $2,500 away from meeting its fall fundraising goal of $20,000 by Dec. 20.

To help us get there, click here.

Your support matters. Without them, Decaturish wouldn’t be able to ensure the quality coverage about our community that you’ve come to expect every week. It’s the coverage we provide free to the community. We don’t hide it behind a paywall.

Here’s what some of our donors have to say about our work:

“Thanks for digging into our local events, politics, and lives. An informed community is a strong community.” — Loria

“We appreciate your thoughtful journalism!” — Amanda Jolley

“Thank you for your honest reporting and keeping us more connected to our community!” — Debi & James McNeil

We can’t do this work without you. Please contribute to our fall fundraiser today. To contribute, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.