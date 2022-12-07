Decaturish less than $1,500 away from meeting $20,000 fall fundraising goal

Share

Decaturish is down to the final stretch of its fall fundraising campaign and only needs $1,439 to get there.

To contribute, click here. The goal is to reach $20,000 by Dec. 20.

For those who have contributed to this, thank you. Your contributions have helped Decaturish get through a tough time and have allowed us to continue the important work of telling the untold stories of our community. With your support, we can attend more meetings, take more photos and break more stories that matter to you.

Here’s what some of our recent contributors have had to say about us:

“I’m grateful to have a good, local news source where I live. Thank you.” — Gary

“My husband and I are paying subscribers but want to give an additional amount in appreciation for your coverage of issues and events related to racial justice in the Decatur area.” — Elizabeth

“Thanks for all you do for our community!” — Lindsay

“Thanks for digging into our local events, politics, and lives. An informed community is a strong community.” — Loria

“Where else can we get this prompt and relevant info about our neighborhood? Neighbors, I hope you’ll join me in supporting Decaturish!” — Cindi

If you haven’t contributed — and if you’re tried of all these fundraising posts! — take a minute out of your day to help us reach our goal. To contribute to our fundraiser, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.