DeKalb announces Christmas and New Year’s residential sanitation collection schedule

DeKalb County, GA – In observance of Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 26, and New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 2, sanitation service for residential customers will be based on a revised holiday schedule as follows, according to a press release.

The sanitation schedule will be as follows:

— Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2 – Christmas Day and New Year’s Day observed. No collection service.

— Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection days are Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, will be serviced on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

— Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection days are Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, will be serviced on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 4.

— Thursday, Dec. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 5 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection days are Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 4, will be serviced on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 5.

— Friday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Jan. 6 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection days are Thursday, Dec. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 5, will be serviced on Friday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Jan. 6.

The Central Transfer Station, North Transfer Station, Seminole Road Landfill, Customer Care call center, and Commercial Services will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, resuming services on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], visit www.dekalbsanitation.com , or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

