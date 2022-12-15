DeKalb Board of Health hosting festival to promote HIV/AIDS awareness on Dec. 17

Share

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health will host the Rock the Ribbon Festival on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1-5 p.m. in the Covington Place Shopping Center, located on Covington Highway in Decatur.

The Rock the Ribbon Festival is a community event to promote HIV/AIDS education, prevention, and support of people living with HIV/AIDS in observance of World AIDS Day in December, according to a press release.

Junior of Magic 107.5/97.5 and the Steve Harvey Morning Show will host the event. There will be free food, music, circus acts, bounce houses, games, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to win prizes when they Rock the Ribbon and Rock the Mic in the karaoke showcase throughout the afternoon.

“While we want the community to have an amazing time, it’s also important we take this opportunity to educate a captive audience,” said Jil Swift, HIV/STD prevention program coordinator.

There will also be free onsite HIV testing, an at-home test option, PrEP services, free vaccinations, and a number of health and wellness resources offered by partnering organizations. Incentives will be given to those who take the HIV test on-site while supplies last. Each hour of the Rock the Ribbon Festival, a person living with HIV will share their journey and the importance of knowing your status.

DeKalb County currently ranks second in the state for HIV cases. The Board of Health has it made a top priority to combat HIV through initiatives such as free STD/HIV testing, the DeKalb PrEP Clinic, distribution of prophylactics, and educational programs. The DeKalb County Board of Health Early Care Clinic provides antiretroviral therapy for HIV, as well as comprehensive primary care.

For more information on the Rock the Ribbon Festival, visit rocktheribbondekalb.com or call 404-270-2415. For more information on the Board of Health’s HIV/STD prevention programs and services, visit dekalbpreventshiv.com or call 404-294-3700.

