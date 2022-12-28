DeKalb County announces plan to fix Hammond Drive water main, gives no update on boil water advisory

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has announced plans to fix a water main at Hammond Drive in Dunwoody, but as of Wednesday afternoon had no update about a boil water advisory affecting many county residents.

County officials did not return messages from Decaturish about the status of the boil water advisory. The county has fixed 17 out of the 19 reported main breaks. Hammond Drive is one of two breaks that haven’t been repaired.

Here’s the full announcement about the Hammond Drive project:

Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews will repair an 8-inch water main break at or near 1224 Hammond Drive overnight beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 p.m. and will be completed by 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. During this time, residents and businesses in the area may experience low to no water pressure. Water service to the homes and business in the immediate surrounding area will be shut off at midnight. Motorists should expect delays around the 1224 Hammond Drive area stemming from moving lane closures. Precautionary signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. DWM engineers and construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to residents, business owners and motorist. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

According to a separate press release issued Wednesday morning, DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews have completed water main repairs at the following locations:

— Greenwood Place, Decatur

— Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Miller Road

— Electric Ave, Decatur

— West Hampton Circle, Tucker

— Hardee Ave, Chamblee

— Rowland Road, Stone Mountain

— I-85 and Shallowford

— Tucker Industrial Road and Florence Street, Tucker

— Wildcat Road

— Rainbow Road

— Rollingwood Drive

— Forkner Drive, Decatur

— 4894 Twin Branches

— 1322 Briarwood Road

— 7061 Dean Court

·– 3876 Lawrenceville Highway

·– 3891 McElroy Road

Aside from Hammond Drive, the only other water main that needs to be done is on East Ponce de Leon, Scottdale. That assumes, of course, that there aren’t any other water main breaks the county doesn’t know about. The number of main breaks has grown steadily since Monday, when the county began to acknowledge problems causing the low water pressure many residents noticed on Christmas Day.

Here’s the most recent information about the boil water advisory.

A boil water advisory is in effect for the following areas:

— Area 1, which is south of Henderson Road, north of Rockbridge Road, east of I-285, and west of the DeKalb/Gwinnett County line

— Area 2, which is south of East College Avenue, north of Linecrest/County Line Road, east of City Atlanta border and west of I-285.

“In an abundance of caution for our citizens and to protect the public from any potential health hazards, residents in the affected area are being asked to boil water for at least one minute after water comes to a rolling boil prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food,” the press release from the county says. “This advisory is expected to be in place at least until further notice. The county will continue to send updates as information becomes available. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.”

The county was slow to confirm the water main breaks that were first reported on Christmas Day following freezing temperatures in our area. After calls from frustrated residents concerned about low water pressure and numerous media inquiries, the county began acknowledging and working to repair the issues.

