DeKalb County Community Policing Unit to host Third Annual Winter Clothing Drive

Dekalb County, GA – The DeKalb County Police Department’s Community Policing Unit is hosting its Third Annual Winter Clothing Drive during the month of December, a press release said.

“Winter is here and in an effort to spread some holiday cheer they are asking the DeKalb County community to support them this season with donations of new or gently worn coats, footwear, and new socks,” the press release says.

On Dec. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they will be staging outside the DeKalb County Police Headquarters at 1960 W. Exchange Place to gather all the donations from the community. Later, these donations will be disbursed to many of the identified communities, youth, and homeless citizens who are in dire need of such resources.

