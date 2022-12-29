DeKalb County firefighters respond to blaze in Scottdale, no injuries reported

Share

Scottdale, GA — DeKalb County firefighters responded to a fire that started in the garage of a Scottdale home on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29.

There were no injuries, but the garage and the truck inside it were destroyed. Firefighters got the call around 4:06 p.m., DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. A few minutes later, residents in the Scottdale area heard a loud noise, like an explosion.

The loud noise came from the garage of a home in the 700 block of Murphey Street, where an elderly couple resides, according to a neighbor who stopped by to check on them.

The neighbor told Decaturish that the woman who lived there went out to the garage to crank up an old pickup truck for her husband. The truck didn’t sound right to her, so she went inside and when she returned, there was a fire underneath the truck. It quickly consumed and destroyed the garage. It’s unknown if the house sustained any damage. The neighbor praised the speedy response of DeKalb County firefighters and several trucks could be seen parked on Murphey Street.

Capt. Daniels confirmed that the garage took the brunt of the damage.

“I know the garage area was fully engulfed,” he said.