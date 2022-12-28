DeKalb County lifts boil water advisory

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has lifted its boil water advisory issued as the county was responding to 19 different water main breaks that occurred after a frigid Christmas weekend.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

The boil water advisory, which began Monday, Dec. 26, has been cancelled after the Georgia Environmental Protection Division reviewed a series of microbiological test results and authorized the advisory to be lifted. The boil water advisory cancellation comes after DeKalb County crews and contractors successfully restored normal pressure throughout the county. The advisory was in effect for the following areas: — Area 1, which is south of Henderson Road, north of Rockbridge Road, east of I-285, and west of the DeKalb/Gwinnett County line. — Area 2, which is south of East College Avenue, north of Linecrest/County Line Road, east of City Atlanta border and west of I-285.

The county was slow to confirm the water main breaks that were first reported on Christmas Day following freezing temperatures in our area. After calls from frustrated residents concerned about low water pressure and numerous media inquiries, the county began acknowledging and working to repair the issues.

