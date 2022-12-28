Type to search

DeKalb County lifts boil water advisory

Metro ATL

DeKalb County lifts boil water advisory

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 28, 2022
DeKalb County Georgia. Source: Google Maps.
Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has lifted its boil water advisory issued as the county was responding to 19 different water main breaks that occurred after a frigid Christmas weekend.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

The boil water advisory, which began Monday, Dec. 26, has been cancelled after the Georgia Environmental Protection Division reviewed a series of microbiological test results and authorized the advisory to be lifted.

The boil water advisory cancellation comes after DeKalb County crews and contractors successfully restored normal pressure throughout the county.

The advisory was in effect for the following areas:

— Area 1, which is south of Henderson Road, north of Rockbridge Road, east of I-285, and west of the DeKalb/Gwinnett County line.

— Area 2, which is south of East College Avenue, north of Linecrest/County Line Road, east of City Atlanta border and west of I-285.

The county was slow to confirm the water main breaks that were first reported on Christmas Day following freezing temperatures in our area. After calls from frustrated residents concerned about low water pressure and numerous media inquiries, the county began acknowledging and working to repair the issues.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastadon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.