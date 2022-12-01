DeKalb County plans road closures for Dec. 5-19 for sanitary sewer line repairs

Share

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County has scheduled a few road closures for Dec. 5-19 for repairs on sanitary sewer lines.

Dogwood Lane Northeast, between Chrysler Drive Northeast and the cul-de-sac, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 through Monday, Dec. 19 to facilitate the point repair on a sanitary sewer line at 2215 Dogwood Lane NE, according to a press release.

Fisher Trail Northeast, between Fairwood Lane Northeast and Briarcliff Road Northeast, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 through Monday, Dec. 19 to facilitate the point repair on a sanitary sewer line at 1920 Fisher Trail NE.

North Ridgeway Road Northeast, between Fairwood Lane Northeast and Briarcliff Road Northeast, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 through Monday, Dec. 19 to facilitate the point repair on a sanitary sewer line at 1919 N Ridgeway Road NE.

During the road closures, road closure and detour signs will be displayed in the area notifying drivers of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

If anyone has questions regarding this road closure, contact Gabe Cummings, project manager at SAK Construction, at 615-852-0988.

