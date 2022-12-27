DeKalb County Public Library will honor William C. Brown, celebrate Kwanzaa

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Public Library (DCPL) will hold an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the naming of Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library and to celebrate Kwanzaa.

The event is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and will feature reflections on the library’s more than 30 years of service; remembrances about the late Dr. William C. Brown; readings; traditional African dance; musical performances; and a Kwanzaa ceremony.

The late Doris K. Wells, who created DCPL’s first Kwanzaa Awareness Festival in 1983, led the library as its first branch manager. The program will highlight her enduring imprint on the library and Wesley Chapel community.

The celebration is part of the Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival, which is held throughout the months of December and January across many of DCPL’s locations. The event is free and open to the public.

