DeKalb County repairs 17 out of 19 water main breaks; boil water advisory remains in effect

DeKalb County, GA — The winter weather on Christmas weekend did a number on the county’s water infrastructure.

The county on Dec. 28 confirmed that crews responded to 19 water main breaks, 17 of which have been repaired. The breaks led to a boil water advisory. The county did not provide an update about this, which means it remains in effect, for now.

Here’s the latest information from DeKalb County …

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews have completed water main repairs at the following locations: — Greenwood Place, Decatur — Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Miller Road — Electric Ave, Decatur — West Hampton Circle, Tucker — Hardee Ave, Chamblee — Rowland Road, Stone Mountain — I-85 and Shallowford — Tucker Industrial Road and Florence Street, Tucker — Wildcat Road — Rainbow Road — Rollingwood Drive — Forkner Drive, Decatur — 4894 Twin Branches — 1322 Briarwood Road — 7061 Dean Court ·– 3876 Lawrenceville Highway ·– 3891 McElroy Road Crews are onsite and working to repair water main breaks at the following locations: — East Ponce de Leon, Scottdale — Hammond Drive, Dunwoody For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

Here’s the most recent information about the boil water advisory.

A boil water advisory is in effect for the following areas:

— Area 1, which is south of Henderson Road, north of Rockbridge Road, east of I-285, and west of the DeKalb/Gwinnett County line

— Area 2, which is south of East College Avenue, north of Linecrest/County Line Road, east of City Atlanta border and west of I-285.

“In an abundance of caution for our citizens and to protect the public from any potential health hazards, residents in the affected area are being asked to boil water for at least one minute after water comes to a rolling boil prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food,” the press release from the county says. “This advisory is expected to be in place at least until further notice. The county will continue to send updates as information becomes available. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.”

The county was slow to confirm the water main breaks that were first reported on Christmas Day following freezing temperatures in our area. After calls from frustrated residents concerned about low water pressure and numerous media inquiries, the county began acknowledging and working to repair the issues.

