DeKalb County residents experiencing water pressure issues after freezing weather

This story has been updated:

Atlanta, GA — A drop in water pressure is affecting an untold number of residents following severe temperatures over the Christmas weekend.

Residents Decaturish spoke to said water pressure is being affected in numerous communities including Decatur, Avondale Estates and Kirkwood. Numerous people weighed in on a Nextdoor thread asking about the situation. As of this time, there is no boil water advisory in effect.

DeKalb County officials initially responded that they were not aware of any issues. After being forwarded messages sent to Decaturish by readers, the county promised to provide more information. So far, the county has only acknowledged that crews are working to repair a water main break off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Miller Road. The county did not immediately respond to a follow-up question about how many customers are affected by that break or whether that break is causing water pressure issues around Decatur.

Decatur City Commissioner Kelly Walsh posted a message she received from Assistant City Manager David Junger in a local Facebook group. Junger was relaying a conversation he had with DeKalb County COO Zach Williams:

I spoke to Zach Williams a few minutes ago. He is on the scene of a water main leak on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Miller Road. He believes this water leak is contributing to the low water pressure in the city. He was not able to provide an ETA for restoring water pressure. Currently, there is not a boil water advisory. We are preparing a social media post with the information and link to the DeKalb County Watershed page for updates. I did ask Mr. Williams if his staff could continue providing updates, as residents are seeking information. In addition to the water main issue, the city has experienced a high number of water leaks caused by frozen pipes throughout the city. The fire department has been responding and notifying DeKalb when appropriate. Many of the leaks are on private property.

The problems are widespread, according to social media reports. Avondale Estates said crews shut down a water main at Ashton Place, but it is unclear from the city’s press release if that is because the main is broken or if it is because of some other issue.

DeKalb County Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry announced on Christmas Day that the court would be closed from Dec. 27 through Jan. 3 due to a water pope bursting and flooding multiple areas in the clerk’s office, which is on the ground floor of the courthouse.

“The Judicial Tower is affected by this closure,” DeBerry’s office said. “The Clerk of Superior Court’s physical office will remain closed to employees and the public, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, through Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. Clerk’s Office Courthouse Employees will work remotely during the cleanup and repairs.”

Here’s more information from DeBerry’s office:

The Board of Equalization’s office will open as scheduled on Tuesday December 27, 2022, at 8:30AM. All hearings for the Board of Equalization during this time will be held as scheduled. Although the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office will be physically closed during emergency repairs, our website www.dksuperiorclerk.com remains available 24 hours a day for filing criminal, civil, real estate, tradenames and UCC documents. No passport and notary applications can be processed until the Courthouse reopens. Temporary protective orders will be processed through our website. Additionally, please contact the Judge’s chambers or other Administrative Offices if prior notice was received for an in-person hearing. Thank you for your cooperation.

A message to city of Decatur officials was not immediately returned. Today is the day when most local governments are observing the Christmas holiday.

In Kirkwood, Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari said she’s communicating with Atlanta Watershed. The councilmember said, “There have been pipes that have burst all over the city creating flooding, drops in water pressure, etc.

Watershed is working overtime, but I know many, many neighborhoods/streets are still experiencing major issues.”

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is received.

