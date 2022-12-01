DeKalb County Schools sends conflicting messages about superintendent search

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Do you have opinions about who should be DeKalb County Schools’ next superintendent?

The school district says they want to hear them, but officials have delivered a mixed message about how the public can provide them.

School Board Chair Vickie Turner told Decaturish the district is trying to iron out the kinks in its announcements. But while the school board is actively searching for a replacement for Cheryl Watson-Harris, Turner has already publicly floated the idea of keeping the candidate she helped install when the board fired Watson-Harris: Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley.

The DeKalb County School District has hired the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct the search.

Initially, the school district announced there would be a public engagement session at Tucker High School on Dec. 6. That’s also the date of the state runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat, and the school district will be doing virtual learning that day because some schools are also polling sites.

But district officials quickly scrapped that date without any comment.

Here’s the initial posting on the district’s Facebook page:

Here is the follow-up:

The district has also announced the upcoming input dates on its website. While the school district is asking people to register for the upcoming input dates, the registration links themselves are not clickable.

Turner said this will be addressed.

“The date has been withdrawn,” Turner said. “A new date will be uploaded soon and, yes, with a clickable link.”

The district has not sent out any press releases about the upcoming input sessions regarding the new superintendent.

Writer Logan C. Ritchie contributed reporting to this story.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.