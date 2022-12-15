DeKalb County to open warming centers Dec. 16-18

Share

DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use this weekend, a press release said.

Warming centers will be open in the following DeKalb County locations on Dec. 16, Dec. 17, and Dec. 18, beginning at 8 p.m.:

— Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

— Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

— Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

— North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check.

DeKalb County is also partnering with the following nonprofit organization to provide an additional warming center in the county: A Home for Everyone in DeKalb. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather .

