DeKalb County will close portion of Eldorado Drive for sewer work

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 9, 2022
DeKalb County plans to close a portion of Eldorado Drive Northeast on Monday, Dec. 12, through Monday, Dec. 26 for sewer line work. Image obtained via Google Maps
Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County plans to close a portion of Eldorado Drive Northeast on Monday, Dec. 12, through Monday, Dec. 26 for sewer line work.

The closure will be between Chrysler Drive Northeast and Renault Lane Northeast and the road will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” the announcement from the county says. “Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Gabe Cummings, project manager, SAK Construction, LLC at 615-852-0988.”

