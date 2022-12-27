DeKalb County will keep warming centers open 24 hours through Dec. 28

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has extended hours for its warming centers due to freezing temperatures.

Three warming centers will be open through 7 a.m. on Dec. 28.

The locations are:

— Exchange Park Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

— Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur

— Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale

“Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check,” a press release from the county says. “For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.”

