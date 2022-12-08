DeKalb Democrats announce newly elected officers

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Democratic Committee, also known as DeKalb Dems, held its biennial officer elections for the 2023-2024 board term. The committee has elected a new slate of officers.

“The outgoing Executive board and I are proud to pass the torch to the new leaders of the DeKalb County Democrats,” said outgoing Chair John Jackson. “This new team is composed of grassroots leaders who exhibit a desire to make their community stronger and have already proven the ability to do so. The team represents every region of DeKalb County from Dunwoody to South DeKalb.”

According to a press release, the newly-elected slate includes:

– Chair, Brandi Wyche – Wyche currently serves as the DeKalb Dems Fundraising Chair and House District 90 Chair. As Fundraising Chair, Wyche led the effort to triple the Committee’s fundraising between the 2020 Presidential and 2022 Midterm elections. During her tenure as House District 90 Chair, her district delivered the second highest Democratic early vote turnout in the state in the 2022 Midterm election. Now as County chair, she will lead one of the largest and most effective County Committees in Georgia.

– First Vice Chair, Amy Swygert – Swygert currently serves as the Dekalb Dems Party Organization Chair and past House District 79 Chair. Under her leadership as House District Chair, North DeKalb transformed from a GOP stronghold in Metro Atlanta to a community represented by Democrats at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels. In her new role, Swygert will oversee the Party Organization and Development, Policy and Legislative, Candidate Recruitment and Communications committees. During Georgia’s legislative session, Swygert works as Communications Director for state Senator Sally Harrell.

– Second Vice Chair, Karen R. Davenport – As the only returning officer, Davenport will provide critical mentorship and continuity for the new leadership team. For the past two years, Davenport served as Second Vice Chair and GOTV (Get Out the Vote) Chair where she developed DeKalb’s nationally renowned ground game that includes ongoing recruitment and training of hundreds of volunteers, primarily through the County’s growing precinct and block captain program. These volunteers are activated through an impressive variety of GOTV strategies to ultimately deliver record Democratic turnout in Dekalb in 2018, 2020, and 2022. Davenport also oversees Voter Registration, Campaign Research, and Election Procedures committees.

– Third Vice Chair, Larry Lowe – Lowe currently serves as Communications Chair and Chair of House District 87. During his time as Communications Chair, Lowe led a Dekalb Dems rebranding effort, a website overhaul, and oversaw digital outreach for the County for the 2020 and 2022 elections. In his new role, he will oversee the Special Events, Budget and Finance, and Audit committees. He previously served as Third Vice Chair of the African American Caucus and Vice President of DeKalb Young Democrats.

– Treasurer, Cindy Wilsky – Wilsky currently serves as the Dekalb Dems Budget and Finance Chair, and has helped bring greater discipline, detail and transparency to the County’s budgeting process. As treasurer, she will have oversight responsibility for the organization’s finances.

– Secretary, Nura Williams – Williams currently serves as a post seat holder for House District 90. Williams has been appointed to serve in a number of leadership roles including as a member of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta Young Professionals Board, a Fellow and Board member of the New Leaders Council (NLC), and a member of Stacey Abrams’ One Georgia Leadership Committee. As Secretary, she will maintain and preserve complete and accurate records for all official DeKalb Dems meetings and activities.

The board members will take office on Jan. 1, 2023 and will be sworn in on Jan. 5. The outgoing slate of officers include Chair John Jackson, First Vice Chair Karen Mixon, Third Vice Chair Gloria Moore, Treasurer Andrew Heaton, and Secretary Alisa Hamilton.

“I want to thank the people of DeKalb County for your support of our organization and showing the nation who we are. It has truly been an honor to serve as your Democratic County Party Chair,” Jackson added about his role as outgoing chair.

